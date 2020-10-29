Three Central California Men Attacked With Knife at Stand With Armenia Rally
ROAD RAGE
A central California man injured three Armenian solidarity protesters with a knife Wednesday night after getting increasingly angry at the crowd for blocking the roadway, authorities said. “A couple of the individuals that were part of the protest decided they were going to park their vehicles in the northbound lanes of Blackstone,” Fresno police officer Israel Reyes said. “That irritated a lot of people.” Witnesses said the man first got into a verbal altercation, then pulled out a stick. When at least one demonstrator prevented him from swinging, the man pulled out a knife, injuring three young men. ABC 30 obtained eyewitness video of the incident prior to the knife attack in which the man, wearing a red shirt says, “Get the fuck out the way! I don’t care, bro!” The man then fled the scene in his car, ramming vehicles as he left the area, but was later arrested.