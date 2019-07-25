CHEAT SHEET
VICIOUS ATTACK
Three Chicago Teens Arrested in Beating of Special-Needs Girl Caught on Video
Three Chicago teens who were allegedly seen beating up a 15-year-old girl with special needs in a viral video have been arrested, USA Today reports. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the newspaper on Thursday that two of the girls were charged with aggravated battery, and one was charged with mob action. One was arrested, while the two others turned themselves in to police. The girls—ages 13, 14, and 15—will be charged as juveniles. When asked about the motivation for the attack in a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters: “There were some things going on that these young ladies wanted her to do that she didn’t… We’ll leave it at that for right now.”
The viral video, posted on Monday, showed the girl with special needs being repeatedly hit by a group of teens in a Chicago alley. Officer Jose Jara described the attackers as her “so-called friends.” Jara also said the victim was missing for five days before the incident and may have been sexually assaulted during that time.