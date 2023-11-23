Three Children and Woman Stabbed in Dublin Knife Attack
Angry protesters faced off with police in Dublin Thursday evening after three young children and a woman in her 30s were stabbed outside a school in the Irish capital’s bustling city centre. Police swiftly ruled out a terrorist motive for the incident, which happened shortly after 1:30pm local time, and said it was “standalone attack.” A badly hurt five-year-old boy was receiving emergency treatment Thursday afternoon while another five year old boy and a six year old girl were taken to hospital with less serious injuries, along with the 30 year old woman. The woman was employed at a creche the children were headed for after leaving the Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire on Parnell Square East. The chief suspect, a man in his fifties, who was disarmed and detained by passers-by, has also been taken for treatment for serious injuries. Protests broke out in Dublin at the scene of the attack as evening fell, with crowds of onlookers abusing the police and accusing them of negligence.