Three Climbers Die in Just Two Days at Glacier National Park in Montana
‘YELLED FOR HELP’
Three men died in the space of around 48 hours this week in climbing accidents in the mountains of Glacier National Park in Montana, authorities said. A 79-year-old Florida man fell to his death while climbing with a group of friends on Rising Wolf Mountain, officials said Tuesday. “The friends descended to his location, yelled for help, and called 911 where Glacier County Dispatch then diverted the call to Glacier National Park,” park officials added in a statement. An air emergency service was sent to airlift the climber to Two Medicine Ranger Station, but he was declared dead by medics. His death came after the bodies of two other climbers were found on Monday. Brian McKenzie Kennedy and Jack Dewayne Beard, both 67-year-olds from Montana, were climbing experts well known to park staff. They were climbing Dusty Star Mountain when they were reported missing on Sunday.