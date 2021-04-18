CHEAT SHEET
Three Confirmed Dead in Austin, Texas Shooting
AGAIN?!
According to Austin-Travis County emergency services, three adults are dead in what is being described as an active shooter incident near the Arboretum shopping center in northwest Austin, Texas, CNN reported on Sunday. According to emergency services, all three victims suffered gunshot wounds. Residents are being urged to avoid the scene and the suspect is still at large. After the attack, the Austin Police Department said that it appears the shooting is related to a domestic incident and not a risk to the general public.
This story is developing.