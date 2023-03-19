Three Conspiracy-Minded Ex-FBI Agents Air Their Jan. 6 Grievances to House GOP
FOUL FESTIVUS
Three former FBI agents with a history of spreading far-right conspiracy theories about Jan. 6 have landed an audience with its most receptive crowd: a GOP-led House committee. The former agents testified in front of a House panel recently, according to The Wall Street Journal, where one claimed the bureau had overreacted to the violence on Jan. 6 and two claimed the investigation tried to violate protected-speech activities by subpoenaing lists of those who rode buses into Washington, D.C., or who stayed at the Willard InterContinential near the White House. Two of the agents had been suspended for misconduct related to the investigation, including an alleged improper disclosure to the media and disagreement with supervisors, while another retired. Two of the agents have also been found comparing either the FBI to Nazis or receiving a COVID-19 shot to following Nazi orders, according to the Journal. “The FBI will never open an investigation based solely on First Amendment-protected activity,” an FBI spokeswoman told the paper.