    SURVIVORS

    Three Cows Cast Away by Hurricane Dorian Found Alive on North Carolina Island

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    LOU BENOIST/Getty

    Three cows that were washed away by Hurricane Dorian have been discovered on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, after apparently swimming miles to escape the storm surge. Cape Lookout National Seashore officials said Wednesday that the cows, which roam freely on Cedar Island, swam about five miles to safety during the September storm. Dozens of animals were washed away by Dorian’s 8-foot storm surges—which ultimately killed 28 wild horses. Seashore spokesman B.G. Horvat said the cows are grazing peacefully and will likely be sedated for the boat trip back to their home.

