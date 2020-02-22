CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Three Dead, 18 Injured After Bus Rolls Over in San Diego
TRAGIC
Read it at KNSD
Three people died and at least 18 were injured when a bus rolled over in San Diego on Saturday morning, fire officials confirmed. “We are brokenhearted to report we have 3 deceased on scene,” the North County Fire Protection District tweeted. According to news station KNSD, the “charter style bus” was seen overturned on an embankment on Interstate 15 in the Fallbrook neighborhood at around 10:30 a.m. North County Fire said they had 21 patients from the scene, and 18 were transported to local hospitals. About 45 minutes after the accident was reported to police, authorities were able to extract all of the passengers despite initial difficulties with the stability of the bus and the erosion on the embankment.