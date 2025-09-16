World

Three Dead After Chairlift Disaster on Mountain Summit

HORROR PLUNGE

Nine people were injured and 25 were stranded overnight on the mountaintop without supplies.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

KABARDINO-BALKARIA, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 12: People ski during their winter vacation at Mount Elbrus, highest peak of the Caucasus Mountains in Kabardino-Balkaria of Russia on February 12, 2023. Mount Elbrus is known as the highest peak in Russia and Europe. (Photo by Denis Abramov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Three people are dead and nine injured after a cable supporting a chairlift snapped while ascending Russia’s highest mountain. Thirty-seven people were riding the cableway atop Mount Elbrus in the North Caucasus republic of Kabardino-Balkaria when it snapped, sending passengers plummeting onto jagged rocks below. Twenty-five people were left stranded at the mountain’s summit without supplies or warm clothing following the accident, and were forced to spend the night in a freezing emergency shelter. The chairlift, owned by a company named MKD Elbrus, was a Soviet-era installation that was supposed to be undergoing maintenance at the time of the accident. A government source reported, “The modern gondola cable car is undergoing routine maintenance from Sept. 3 to 24 to prepare for the winter season.” It said that passengers were forbidden from riding it during that time. MKD Elbrus’ CEO and head technician have been detained as part of a criminal investigation into the incident, but it is unclear whether they will face any charges.

Read it at Daily Mail
Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now