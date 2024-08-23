Three Dead, ‘Multiple’ Injured in Mass Stabbing at German Festival

Three people are dead and “multiple” more are injured after an attacker reportedly began stabbing attendees at random during a festival celebrating the 650th anniversary of the founding of the German city of Solingen on Friday night.

Local newspaper Solinger Tageblatt reported that the stabbing began at around 9:45 p.m local time, during a performance at the festival, which was taking place at a popular marketplace in the city. Two sources who spoke with the newspaper confirmed that three people have died and up to six more were injured, at least three seriously.

Lars Breitzke, an attendee at the festival, told the Tageblatt that “a person fell over just a meter away from me.”

Breitzke said people initially thought the person was drunk but then more bodies began dropping—in pools of blood.

The attacker has since fled the scene, with a manhunt underway. The Daily Beast reached out to the Solingen Police Headquarter for comment.

“This evening we are all in Solingen in shock, horror and great sadness,” mayor Tim Kurzbach wrote in a post on Facebook. The post was translated from German to English by the Daily Beast.

“We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together and now we have to mourn deaths and injuries. It breaks my heart that there was an attack on our city,” he added. “I pray for everyone who is still fighting for their lives. I also have great sympathy for all the people who had to witness this.”

“I would like to thank all rescue and security forces for their efforts,” Kurzbach concluded. “I ask that if you believe, pray with me and if not, hope with me.”