Three Dead People Discovered in a Queens Home; One was Reportedly ‘Bound’
ACTIVE INVESTIGATION
Three victims were found dead in a home in Queens, New York, on Friday, police said, reportedly “including a woman who had her hands bound on a bed.” The New York Police Department’s public information office said that cops responded to a 911 call in the early afternoon and found one 22-year-old woman unresponsive in bed, with “apparent signs of trauma to the body.” Following a search, two other victims were discovered: a 55-year-old woman with stab wounds and an unidentified man. The department said that a person of interest was in custody but that no charges had been filed. Local outlet ABC 7 said that the person of interest may have simply been a “a relative of the victims who had made the 911 call,” adding that he was released.