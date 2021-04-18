Three Dead, Two Injured in Kenosha Mass Shooting
OUT OF CONTROL
Three people were killed and two others injured after someone opened fire inside The Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, early Sunday morning, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright told CNN. The latest mass shooting took place at 12:42 a.m. and the suspect, who was described as a Black man at least six feet tall, was still at large. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at an early morning press conference that there could be other perpetrators involved, but that the public was not at risk. “I know that there was a confrontation obviously inside the building and I believe just outside the building there was another confrontation with gunfire. So there could be more than one, absolutely,” Beth said. “Obviously we never know for sure, but I don’t believe the people in this area are in harm’s way because of this suspect not being captured.” Identities of the victims have not yet been released.