CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Three Die in Dry Ice Disaster at Russian Instagram Influencer’s Pool Party

    NIGHTMARE

    Olivia Messer

    Reporter

    Screenshot/Instagram/didenko.katerina

    Three people died and others were injured on Friday when dry ice was poured into a swimming pool at a Russian Instagram influencer’s 29th birthday party in Moscow. Influencer Yekaterina Didenko’s husband, 32-year-old Valentin Didenko, died after jumping in the water to cool down after exiting a sauna. About 25 kilograms of dry ice was reportedly poured into the water after guests complained it was too warm—and to create a dramatic “visual effect.”

    Instagram videos posted by Didenko during the party showed her friends wearing swimsuits, pole dancing, and eating and drinking around a table. A few hours later, she uploaded several videos of her weeping and explaining that the party had gone horribly wrong. The dry ice, a solid form of carbon dioxide, reportedly caused some swimmers to choke and lose consciousness. The Russian Investigative Committee reportedly confirmed on Saturday that they had opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

    Read it at BBC
    ;