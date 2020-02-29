Three Die in Dry Ice Disaster at Russian Instagram Influencer’s Pool Party
Three people died and others were injured on Friday when dry ice was poured into a swimming pool at a Russian Instagram influencer’s 29th birthday party in Moscow. Influencer Yekaterina Didenko’s husband, 32-year-old Valentin Didenko, died after jumping in the water to cool down after exiting a sauna. About 25 kilograms of dry ice was reportedly poured into the water after guests complained it was too warm—and to create a dramatic “visual effect.”
Instagram videos posted by Didenko during the party showed her friends wearing swimsuits, pole dancing, and eating and drinking around a table. A few hours later, she uploaded several videos of her weeping and explaining that the party had gone horribly wrong. The dry ice, a solid form of carbon dioxide, reportedly caused some swimmers to choke and lose consciousness. The Russian Investigative Committee reportedly confirmed on Saturday that they had opened a criminal investigation into the incident.