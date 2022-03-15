Three European Prime Ministers Head to Kyiv to Show Support to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
IN THE LINE OF FIRE
In a risky show of support for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, three European prime ministers of NATO members will make the dangerous trek to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukraine’s heroic leader and other top government officials face-to-face. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will join Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in representing the European Council on behalf of President Ursula von der Leyen, according to a statement from the Polish prime minister’s office. “The visit is organized in consultation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen,” according to the statement reported by CNN. “The purpose of the visit is to confirm the unequivocal support of the entire European Union for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. The aim of this visit is also to present a broad package of support for Ukraine and Ukrainians.”
It is unclear how Ukraine will ensure the safety of the leaders as Russian troops continue to bear down on the capital city with indiscriminate shelling overnight killing at least two people in a residential apartment block.