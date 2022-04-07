Three Fox Kits Captured Near U.S. Capitol Are All Euthanized
SINS OF THE MOTHER
A trio of orphaned fox kits whose mother tested positive for rabies after attacking nine people near the U.S. Capitol have been euthanized, D.C. health officials reported Thursday. The D.C. Department of Health said in a statement that “the mother tested positive for the rabies virus and the kits could have been exposed during grooming or other means. They were no longer able to be safely rehabilitated and were humanely euthanized.” The babies were found in the den they shared with their mother, who was euthanized on Tuesday after biting nine people, including Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA). The lawmaker told The Washington Post that he received “immunoglobulin shots and a tetanus shot” after the attack just in case he was exposed to rabies.