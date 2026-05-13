Three ‘Fully-Clothed’ Women Found Dead in the Sea After Night Out

The bodies of three young women have been recovered from the sea hours after they attended a student nightclub event. Police were called to the seafront shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday and discovered three bodies—believed to be women in their late teens to early 20s—in the English south coast city of Brighton, according to the Daily Mail. A Coastguard source told the paper the trio were “fully clothed” when retrieved from the water. Seafood vendors on the beachfront told the paper they believed the women had been at Quarters, a nearby club whose weekly “CU Next Tuesday” student night runs until 4 a.m., and was billed this week as a 100th birthday tribute to British naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Chief Superintendent Adam Hays of Sussex Police told reporters the force was making “fast-moving enquiries” to identify the women, while the Coastguard’s “extensive search” had concluded no one else was missing. Local politician Chris Ward said it was “deeply tragic news and understandably very concerning for our community and everyone affected.”