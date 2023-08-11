3 Hog Hunters Die in Underground Tank Possibly Attempting to Rescue Dog: Sheriff
A group of three hog hunters from Florida died in an underground tank in Texas filled with dangerous fumes after one the victims apparently tried to save a dog that had fallen into the hole, with the two others then entering the tank themselves to rescue the first person. The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it responded to a call at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday about the incident, where first responders found “an underground cistern that was partially filled with water.” Fumes “similar to those of septic tank” came from the cistern, with Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook saying authorities believe the trio were overcome by hydrogen sulfide gas in the tank before sinking to the bottom. “There was no cover,” he added. “This was just an open hole in the middle of a cornfield.” The hunting party also included a fourth man, from Texas, who did not follow the others into the tank. The deceased were named as Delvys Garcia, 37, Denise Martinez, 26, and Noel Vigil-Benitez, 45. The dog also did not survive.