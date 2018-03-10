Three Hostages Killed in California Veterans Home Standoff

Three women taken hostage by a gunman at a Napa Valley veterans home on Friday have been killed, and the body of the suspected gunman was also found at the scene, authorities said. The Napa County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspected gunman as 36-year-old Albert Wong, who is believed to be a former patient at The Pathway Home, a live-in center for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville. Defense Department records show Wong was a military veteran who served on active duty from May 2010 to August 2013 and spent a year in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press. The three hostages found dead at the scene were all mental health workers at The Pathway Home, which treated veterans for post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues. Christine Loeber, the center’s executive director, was killed along with Jennifer Golick and Jennifer Gonzalez, two of the center’s therapists.
