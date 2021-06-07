Three in Four Unvaccinated Americans Say They Don’t Think They’ll Get a Shot, Poll Shows
NOT BUDGING
States are now offering all kinds of lotteries and free stuff to help persuade vaccine-skeptics to take their coronavirus shots. But, according to one new poll, those schemes might have to get a bit more enticing. A new Gallup survey asked U.S. adults who don’t plan to be vaccinated how likely it is that they might change their minds in the future—and 78 percent said they’re unlikely to reconsider, while 51 percent said they’re not likely at all to get a shot. Only 2 percent said they’re very likely to get their vaccines eventually, and 19 percent answered that it was somewhat likely. If vaccine reluctance is that entrenched across the United States, it’s bad news for the rest of the rollout and eventual reopening. The Washington Post reported Sunday that the nation’s daily vaccination rate is dropping sharply, with fewer than 1 million shots being administered every day on average. In April, at the peak of the rollout, that rate hit 3.4 million a day.