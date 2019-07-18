CHEAT SHEET
Three ISIS Supporters Sentenced to Death in Beheading of Scandinavian Hikers
Three ISIS supporters who executed two Scandinavian hikers in Morocco last year were sentenced to death on Thursday, BBC News reports. During their trial, Abdessamad Ejjoud and Younes Ouaziyad were found to have beheaded Louisa Vesterager Jespersen of Denmark and Maren Ueland of Norway in the High Atlas mountains last December. Rachid Afatti filmed the murders and shared the video online to other ISIS supporters. Ejjoud, an underground imam and street vendor, reportedly confessed to killing one of the hikers earlier this year and said he regretted it. Prosecutors called the three men “bloodthirsty monsters” after autopsies suggested both bodies were injured after they were decapitated.
If the three men end up getting executed, it will be the first capital punishment carried out in Morocco since 1993. Another man who taught the three suspects how to use weapons and an encrypted messaging service was also sentenced to 20 years in prison.