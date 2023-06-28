CHEAT SHEET
Three Kids Among 8 Dead in Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine
At least eight people—including three children—were killed in a devastating Russian missile attack on the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, officials said. Explosions tore through a crowded pizza restaurant and a shopping area leaving another 56 people injured, according to Ukrainian emergency services. One witness told the BBC that he’d seen “dead people, people screaming, people crying, huge chaos.” A Belgian journalist also said he’d left the popular Ria Lounge restaurant mere minutes before the strike. “Now I can hear people screaming underneath the rubble as rescuers are trying to save them,” Arnaud De Decker said.