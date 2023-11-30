Three Killed as Gunmen Open Fire at Jerusalem Bus Stop, Police Say

At least three people were killed Thursday morning when gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem, according to Israeli police.

Another eight people were injured in the attack, which unfolded during rush hour, with the Palestinian shooters allegedly using an M-16 rifle and a handgun to carry out the assault. “The terrorists began shooting at civilians before subsequently being killed at the scene,” police said.

Israeli authorities said the gunmen arrived at the scene by a car coming from East Jerusalem. They were stopped by off-duty soldiers and a civilian who was close by, police claimed. According to Reuters, security footage of the incident shows two men getting out of a white car with their firearms drawn by a busy bus stop. The attackers then run toward the crowd which scatters during the attack, with the Palestinians being shot themselves soon after.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the deceased victims were a 24-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man, and a woman in her 60s. The local outlet also said the shooters were brothers who “were affiliated with the Hamas terrorist movement.”

“This attack is further proof for our commitment to continue fighting with strength and determination against the murderous terrorism that threatens our citizens,” Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s war cabinet, wrote on X.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Tel Aviv Thursday, said the attack in Jerusalem was another reminder “of the threat from terrorism that Israel and Israelis face every single day.” He added that his “heart goes out to the victims of this attack.”

The killings come even as Israel and Hamas extended their ceasefire for a seventh day Thursday in order to allow more hostages to be released and more aid to enter Gaza. Israel has stipulated that Hamas release at least 10 hostages per day for the truce to remain in effect. So far, the militant group has released 97 hostages.