Three Were Killed in California Before House Fire, Police Say
MURDER MYSTERY
Three people were found dead in a Riverside, California home Friday, with police investigating the case as a triple homicide. Riverside Police had responded to a disturbance between a man and woman when they arrived at the burning home at about 10:30 a.m., finding the three dead bodies, police said. “It was apparent that all three were victims of homicide,” who were killed before the fire had broken out, Officer Ryan Railsback told the LA Times. The man and woman had already fled the scene when authorities arrived, with police tracking down and killing the male suspect Friday night. Neither suspect has been named and police continue to search for the woman and her possible role in the murders. “We don’t know if she’s a victim, witness or suspect at this point,” Railsback said. Police haven’t yet identified the victims of the shooting or revealed their relationship to each other. The investigation is ongoing.