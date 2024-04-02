Three Killed in Helicopter Crash in the Swiss Alps
MOUNTAIN MISHAP
Three people were killed and another three injured after a helicopter skidded off of its landing zone on Tuesday near a 12,000-foot mountain summit in the Swiss Alps, the Associated Press reports. Seven helicopters were dispatched to the Northern side of Petit Combin, a mountain near Valais, Switzerland. The passengers aboard the helicopter included a guide and several visitors. Three of the passengers were successfully rescued, two of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention, police said. Another three riders were found dead. The identities of the passengers have not yet been released by authorities. Authorities announced that they will be launching an investigation into the cause of the incident, which will be managed by federal prosecutors alongside local and regional police. This is the third helicopter accident in Valais since the beginning of 2024.