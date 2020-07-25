Three Major Storms Now Heading Towards U.S. Coasts

CHEAT SHEET
Three major weather systems are heading towards U.S. shores over the weekend. The first to potentially make landfall is Hurricane Hanna, which strengthened to a Category 1 storm Saturday morning and is expected to make landfall in Texas on Saturday afternoon. Major Hurricane Douglas, which has weakened from a Category 4 to a Category 3 storm, could hit Hawaii over the next 36 hours if models hold true. Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still churning in the Atlantic, but is expected to move through the southern Winward Islands on Saturday, where it could strengthen over land.