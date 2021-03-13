CHEAT SHEET
Three Michigan Teens Charged in Friend’s Russian Roulette Death
Three Michigan teenagers have been charged in the death of one of their friends during a game of Russian Roulette. Two 17-year-olds and one 19-year-old have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after Zander Smith shot himself in the head on Oct. 24. Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said, “We know that the victim had the revolver, put a single bullet in the cylinder, and spun it. Based upon the information we received, it’s pretty clear he was playing Russian roulette and none of the other three made any attempt to stop him. That’s where I have a problem and I think they should have intervened. It’s grossly negligent that they did not.” The four had been smoking cannabis and drinking prior to Smith’s death, police said.