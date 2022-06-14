Three Missing in Milwaukee After Being Swept Into Drainage Tunnel During Storms
URGENT SEARCH
Two adult men and a child were missing after being swept away in a drainage tunnel in Milwaukee after heavy rainstorms swept across the Midwest on Monday. Witnesses told local police that around 6 p.m. on Monday that a 11-year-old boy fell into a ditch that carries water through the tunnel to the Kinnickinnic River. They described seeing the two adult men enter the water in a bid to rescue the child, but all three were carried away by rapid currents caused by the excessive rainfall. “It was swift water,” Assistant Milwaukee Fire Chief DeWayne Smoots said at a press conference Monday evening. “If anybody knows about rapids, the water is fast. You can’t control your surroundings, makes it unsafe for anyone to venture in to do any search whatsoever because the water was moving so fast.”