Three Navy SEAL Leaders Fired After Team Members Accused of Sexual Assault, Drinking: CNN
Three senior Navy SEAL leaders have been fired “due to a loss of confidence that resulted from leadership failures,” after members of their unit were accused of serious discipline breaches, including an instance of sexual assault and drinking while deployed, CNN reported Friday. The team’s commanding officer, Cdr. Edward Mason, executive officer, Lt. Cdr. Luke Im, and Command Master Chief Hugh Spangler were fired Friday from their positions after the allegations against their team surfaced, a spokesperson for Naval Special Warfare Command said.
The officers are not being accused of engaging in the alleged behavior that got their SEAL Team 7 platoon sent home from Iraq in July. The behavior, CNN reported, was described as “a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline” that caused leadership to lose “confidence in the team’s ability to accomplish the mission.” The Navy, however, is holding them responsible for the behavior of their subordinates, who allegedly committed a sexual assault and drank alcohol during their downtime in Iraq. Despite the termination, all three will remain in the Navy and will not receive additional punishment for their alleged actions.