Three New York Middle Schoolers Arrested in Plot to Attack School With Guns, Explosives: Police
Three New York students under the age of 16 were arrested and charged in an alleged plot to attack their middle school which reportedly involved explosives and guns. According to news station WHAM, the school removed multiple students from school on Wednesday after threatening messages and images were found on an app called Discord. Albion Police Chief Roland Nenni said the school resource officer tipped authorities off to one of the messages, and police subsequently discovered the threat was aimed at the entire school. The students had allegedly planned to go to the school with explosives, guns, and other weapons in order to kill and injure students and staff. The students had also picked a date for the attack. When inspecting the homes of the students, officials said they found several legally owned guns, more electronic evidence, and other items.
While Nenni said the threat was “credible,” he said the attack itself was not “imminent.” The students were reportedly charged with conspiracy, and their cases will he handled in family court. They are not currently in custody but are suspended from school. “Any person posing a threat to our schools will face the harshest possible penalty under the law—whether or not they intend to actually execute that threat,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said about the incident.