Three NC Establishments Close to Deep Clean After Ivanka Trump Visit
Following a Thursday visit to Charlotte, North Carolina by Ivanka Trump, three establishments in the town have closed to deep clean, according to Charlotte Business Journal. The closures came on the same day President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19. One of these establishments was reportedly a nonprofit that houses immunocompromised people and those with Down's Syndrome called Holy Angels. “As a precaution, we will be performing a deep cleaning of Cherubs Café, Cotton Candy Factory and Bliss Gallery today. While our protocols have always exceeded the CDC Guidelines, we want to ensure the safety of our employees and customers,” Holy Angels posted on Facebook. After the president's physician on Saturday said he was 72 hours into his diagnosis—suggesting the White House knew of his illness before the announcement on Thursday night—many questioned whether the first daughter had knowingly put people at risk. “She went to all of those places knowing that two people in her innermost circle, including her own father who she’d been around with no mask, tested positive for covid,” comedian Fortune Feimster tweeted. Trump's doctor later corrected his earlier statement, however, saying he had meant only that the president was on day three of the illness.