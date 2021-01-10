Three of Rep. Paul Gosar’s Nine Siblings Want him Removed over Capitol Riots
TOUGH LOVE
Three of the nine siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Z) have written to Congress to ask that their brother be removed, blaming him for helping incite the Capitol riots. “I believe that my brother has been a constant perpetrator of misinformation... I’ve been incredulous at the lack of accountability thus far. I would think Wednesday would be certainly a line,” sister Jennifer Gosar said
The sibling rivalry goes back to 2018 when some of his family actually appeared in political ads for Gosar’s Democratic opponent. Last year, they publicly endorsed his challenger Delina Di Santo. “He’s set a dangerous sort of precedent along the 10 years he’s been in office,” his brother Tim Gosar of Fort Collins, Colorado, said. “When you talk about what happened the other day, you’re talking about treason. You’re talking about overthrowing the government. That’s what this is. If that doesn't rise to the level of expulsion, what does?”