Three of Steve Garvey’s Children Say He’s No Family Man

Three adult children of Steve Garvey—the former major leaguer now running for Senate in California—say his public image as a “devoted family man” doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. The Los Angeles Times reports that the ex-Los Angeles Dodger, who hopes to be the Republican successor to the late Dianne Feinstein, is accused of cutting off some of his progeny. Two of the children, who were born out of wedlock, said in a statement: “In our childhoods, multiple efforts were made through attorneys to arrange a meeting or even a phone call with Mr. Garvey, but he declined every opportunity.” Garvey’s oldest child, Krisha Garvey, 49, said he cut her off for unknown reasons 15 years ago. “There’s something lacking in him, something not authentic,” she told the Times. “I wouldn’t want the people of California to buy into that just because he hit a ball really well.” Garvey did not respond to specific questions but referenced “challenges” in his earlier life, adding, “The lessons learned about personal accountability and integrity have made a profound, lasting impact on my life.”
