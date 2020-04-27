CHEAT SHEET
Three of the Navy's, Uh, UFO Videos Are Released
The Pentagon on Monday released three Navy videos from 2004 and 2015 that show unexplained and unfamiliar “aerial phenomena” for UFO-watchers to study. In one of the videos, all of which were previously released by news outlets without official authorization, reconnaissance footage tracks a shape unlike any known airframe as it creates a burst of light before abruptly speeding off camera. No aliens are displayed. Spokesperson Sue Gough said the Pentagon was putting the videos on a Navy website “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”