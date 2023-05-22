Three Palestinians Killed in Israeli Raid on West Bank Refugee Camp
Three Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid on a refugee camp in the West Bank early Monday, according to Palestinian health officials. Three men were killed and six other people were hurt—including one seriously—in the early hours at the Balata camp near the city of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. Israel’s army confirmed the deaths and said it had made three arrests. The army also said that during the raid it found weapons and an explosives manufacturing operation, which was destroyed. The raid came after the Biden administration on Sunday criticized Israel for moving toward re-establishing a formerly evacuated outpost in the West Bank. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States is “deeply troubled” after Israel’s chief general in the West Bank signed an order giving Homesh—the dismantled outpost—to a local regional settler council, a development that could see the outpost rebuilt.