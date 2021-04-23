Three Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputies Resign After Andrew Brown Shooting
FALLOUT
Three Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies resigned Friday in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, officials said. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten confirmed to CBS17 that seven other deputies involved in Brown’s Wednesday death are on administrative leave. The shooting occurred when police were executing a search and arrest warrant for drug charges. Harry Daniels, the Brown family attorney, says the 42-year-old was unarmed and fleeing the scene when he was shot. The Brown family and the community are now demanding the immediate release of police body-camera footage of the incident, with hundreds of outraged North Carolina residents taking to the streets the last two nights to keep the pressure on. During an emergency Elizabeth City Council meeting on Friday, officials unanimously voted to petition Wooten to release the body-camera video. If the request is denied, the city attorney will have to go to a superior court for a release request order. Wooten told CBS17 Friday that the body-camera footage could be released in the next couple of days, but requires a court order.