Three Dead, Four Missing in Canada Float Plane Crash
Three people have died and four others are missing after a float plane crashed into a lake in Labrador, Canada. Police confirmed the deaths Tuesday morning after the plane went missing Monday evening. Seven people were on board the de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver plane operated by Air Saguenay, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports. The people on the plane include the pilot, two guides, and four passengers, who were on a fishing expedition and traveling to a remote camp. Officials found the plane submerged in water and have yet to determine how or when it crashed. Jean Tremblay, the chief executive of Air Saguenay, said the pilot of the plane is a 61-year-old man with 20,000 hours of flying experience. His fate is currently unknown. “We’re hoping that he’s still alive, but for now we don’t know,” Tremblay told the CBC. “We’re praying.” Canada’s Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.