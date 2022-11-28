Two People Left Dangling From Plane Over Live Power Lines Following Crash

Two people were left trapped and “dangling” in open air from their small plane over live power lines Sunday night in Maryland after the aircraft crashed and became entangled in the wires.

It was unclear how the crash occurred, but Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service Pete Piringer, who was at the scene, said the crash involving a passenger and a pilot happened around 5.30 p.m., with units arriving on to find the aircraft suspended approximately 100 feet in the air.

The people were on board appeared to be OK, with no injuries reported at the time of the crash. Authorities said they are in contact with the pilot and passenger—though their identities remain unknown at this time.

The occupants were “dangling about 100 feet in the air and everything is still energized at this time,” Piringer warned.

“They’re in a very precarious situation given the fact they are dangling about 100 feet up.”

Area roads are closed as authorities attempted to come up with a plan to rescue the trapped occupants. Special technical teams were on scene assisting—as well as a hazmat team assisting fire and police officials.

“We are in the process of getting to the people in the plane, we are in communication,” Piringer said.

The Montgomery County Department of Police urged residents in Montgomery Village to avoid the area due to “live wires” at the scene—though the regional power company Pepco later said it had “deenergized” the lines.

Tens of thousands of people suffered power outages in the area, which utilities confirmed were the result of the crash. Pepco said in a statement that approximately 85,000 customers were affected.

“Our crews continue to work closely with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services in an effort to support emergency responders at the scene. The transmission lines are currently deenergized,” the company said.

An estimated restoration time remains unknown.

Along with homes and shopping malls, the outage also affected traffic lights, signals, elevators and the Metro.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said in an update Sunday night that while authorities continue to be in contact with the people in the plane, safety concerns have prevented crews from rescuing them.

One of the main issues, he said, is that there is no other way to determine if it is safe to access the tower until it is grounded, or “bonded” - which means crews have to go up to wires themselves and put clamps or cables onto the wires, to ensure there is no static electricity or residual power.

“We are taking measured and risk-balanced steps to approach this activity and will be doing this in manner where we will aim to extricate these folks out of the plane,” Goldstein said.

Witnesses described a frightening scene Sunday as the plane crashed toward earth.

“I heard a crash noise and there was a flash and the power flickered,” one witness, a county employee, posted on Twitter.

“I didn’t think anything of it until I saw multiple patrol cars drive by priority followed by a ton of fire rescue. So you know I did what any off-duty 911 person did and texted a friend who’s at work.”