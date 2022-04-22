At Least Three People Shot Near Several D.C. Schools
DEVELOPING
A shooting near several Washington, D.C., schools left three people injured Friday afternoon, according to WTTG. Police responded to the shooting near Edmund Burke School and the University of the District of Columbia around 3:30 p.m. Friday, arriving to find two adult men and one minor girl injured. Police did not disclose the state of their injuries, nor did they identify who was responsible, but they have urged residents near the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area to remain in their homes as they investigate. One person was taken into custody after the arrest, according to the station, but it was unknown how they related to the attack. D.C. police were assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Secret Service.