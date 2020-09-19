Three Police Officers Fired for Response in Parkland Shooting May Get Their Jobs Back
‘INFURIATING’
Three Florida police officers who were fired for not doing their jobs during the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre may get their jobs back on a technicality. The Sun Sentinel reports that an important sentence in a mandated oath was left off of investigative paperwork by the Sheriff's Office that read, “Under penalty of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing document and that the facts in it are true.” State law allows up to 180 days for investigations to discipline officers but the Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Sergeant Carlos Carrillo resubmitted the paperwork with an addition of the phrase, which took the investigation 193 days. Jaime Guttenberg, the father of a 14-year-old Parkland victim killed, called the situation “infuriating,” and said it outlines flaws in the system. “It’s sort of like everybody wants to move on and forget that this happened. If we do nothing for the 17 families, eventually people will forget," Guttenberg said.