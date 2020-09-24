Three Railroad Workers Suspended Over ‘Man Cave’ Under Grand Central Terminal
GIG’S UP, GUYS
Three New York City railroad workers have been suspended without pay after they turned a storage room under Grand Central Terminal into a “man cave,” according to the Associated Press. Following up on an anonymous email complaint, the MTA’s Office of the Inspector General found that the unmapped room contained a flat screen TV, a futon, and a refrigerator. “There was a half-consumed beer in the refrigerator and an empty can in the garbage,” the report notes. The officials also found an air mattress with sheets and a comforter. The report says that the unmapped room is a fire hazard, as it would be hard for rescue workers to reach it. “Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate—especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA’s inspector general said via released statement. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal.”