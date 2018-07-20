Three Skeletons Found in Mystery Egyptian Sarcophagus

CHEAT SHEET
A 2,000-year old sarcophagus was opened by Egyptian archaeologists Thursday who found inside “three skeletons and a lot of red, liquid sewage,” USA Today reports. The country’s antiquities ministry wrote in a Facebook post that they suspected the three skeletons were “military officials” and suspected the sewage leaked in. They also speculate that one of the skulls was “struck by an arrow.” The sarcophagus, thought to be the largest discovered in Alexandria, was found 15 feet below the ground and is believed to have been previously unopened, due to “a layer of mortar between the lid and body.” An alabaster bust was also found close to the sarcophagus, dating back to the Ptolemaic period beginning in 323 B.C.