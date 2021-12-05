Three Skiers Dead, Two Injured After Avalanche Hits Group

CHEAT SHEET
Three Austrian men are dead after an avalanche wiped out their ski party in Salzburg province, Austria, on Saturday. The 655-foot wide wall of snow hit the group of 11 people, burying five. Two of the buried skiers were able to free themselves and sustained minor injuries. The other three, two men aged 19 and one aged 24, perished from their injuries, reports the Associated Press. Two of the bodies were found due to the search devices they are required to wear in the avalanche-prone region. One victim was not wearing the device, hindering the search for his body.