Three Soldiers Killed During Training Exercise in Georgia
Three soldiers were killed and three other were injured during a training exercise early Sunday morning at Fort Stewart in Georgia. According to United States Army officials, the soldiers were riding in a Bradley fighting vehicle when they became involved in an accident. A press release from officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said the soldiers were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, but offered few other details, and did not identify the soldiers who were killed or injured. The three injured soldiers are being treated at an Army hospital.