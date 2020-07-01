Three-Story Building Collapses in Brooklyn

Read it at CBS New York
A three-story Brooklyn building that housed a gym collapsed Wednesday afternoon. The building at the corner of Court and Union Streets reportedly collapsed just after 4:30 p.m. The New York Fire Department responded to the scene, and it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the violent collapse. The gym that occupied the building, Body Elite Gym, had been closed due to public health restrictions in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Records from the Department of Building reportedly show complaints that the building was not stable and a stop-work order in place.