Three Teens Accidentally Jumped Wall Into Mar-a-Lago Carrying an AK-47: Cops
WRONG TURN
Three Florida teenagers inadvertently caused a minor national-security scare last week when they hopped the wall of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort while carrying an assault rifle. Palm Beach Police spokesman Michael Ogrodnick said the 15-year-old boys were arrested after they accidentally entered the grounds of the resort Friday, and dumped a backpack containing a loaded AK-47. “They had no idea where they were,” Ogrodnick said. According to a police report, a Palm Beach officer spotted the teens sitting in a parked car last Friday morning a few miles from Mar-a-Lago. When the officer turned on his lights, the driver of the car took off toward Mar-a-Lago. The boys abandoned the car near the club, jumped Mar-a-Lago’s nearby wall, and hid on the grounds. Officers surrounded the club and a helicopter was used to help find them. They’re charged with trespassing with a firearm, burglary with a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence, and are being held at a juvenile detention facility. AP reports no Trump family members were on the premises during the incident.