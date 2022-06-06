‘I’m Not Jumping in’: Arizona Cops on Leave for Standing by as a Man Drowned
BEYOND CRUEL
Three police officers in Tempe, Arizona, have been placed on paid leave for watching an unhoused man drown and doing nothing to save him, even as he pleaded for help. City officials said the cops responded to a disturbance on May 28 between 34-year-old Sean Bickings, whom the city described as “unsheltered,” and a woman near a reservoir. The woman identified herself as Bickings’ wife. Body-cam footage showed Bickings climbing a small fence and telling officers he was going to swim, though they can be heard telling him he’s not allowed to. They then watched as he jumped in and swam toward a bridge. The clip released by the city cut out at that point due to “the sensitive nature of the remaining portion” but a transcript describes the rest. It describes an increasingly distressed Bickings telling officers he’s going to “drown.” One responded, “No, you’re not,” and another said, “Okay, I’m not jumping in after you.” Officials say Bickings swam no more than 40 yards before he drowned.