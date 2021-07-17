Three Texas Dems Who Fled to D.C. Test Positive for COVID-19
HOMESICK
Three Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. last week to thwart a voting rights bill have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The Democrats, who are fully vaccinated, were part of a group of about 60 state House representatives who traveled to the nation’s capital to deny Republicans a quorum to advance the bill. While there, they met with a flurry of top politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Joe Manchin (D-WV). The Texas House Democratic Caucus said the results were found through rapid tests Saturday morning and that one member displayed mild symptoms. It did not release the names of those infected.
“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols,” said Rep. Chris Turner, chairman of the caucus. “This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions.”