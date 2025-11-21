A Pennsylvania woman who voted for Donald Trump three times says she feels “let down” by the president’s handling of the cost-of-living crisis.

Trump tapped into voters’ anger over the economy to reclaim the White House in 2024, vowing to “vanish” inflation and “make America affordable again.”

But Jenique Jones, a three-time Trump voter and credit specialist in Bethlehem, told CNN’s John King that the president hasn’t delivered on his campaign talk.

“We changed presidents at the beginning of the year, and the guy who moved into the White House said that he was going to fix it,” King said. “Has he fixed it?”

President Donald Trump declared at McDonald’s Impact Summit on Tuesday that he has ushered in “the golden age of America,” arguing, “We are doing better we’ve ever done as a country. Prices are coming down and all of that stuff.” Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Absolutely not,” Jones replied. “I’m definitely waiting for him to fix it.” She said Trump has failed to keep his promise to bring down the cost of living.

“I’m very let down by that because I feel like it’s only gotten worse,” said Jones, who helps people repay their credit and manage their finances.

She described the economic pressures her clients are facing: soaring daycare and food costs, reliance on credit cards for everyday expenses, leaving households with nothing after bills are paid.

“Pretty much just a whole bunch of financial mess,” Jones said.

Bethlehem is a blue-collar town in Pennsylvania’s Northampton County, a swing county that has backed the winning presidential candidate in every race since 2008.

Trump took 50.2 percent of the vote there in 2024, edging out Kamala Harris’ 48.5 percent—a split that nearly mirrors the national popular vote.

King asked Jones if her business being “busy” suggested that “times are tough.”

“Absolutely,” Jones said, noting she has been “super busy.”

He told Americans, “You are so damn lucky that I won that election.”

Inflation was up three percent year over year in September, while the price of food was up 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, unemployment rose from 4.3 percent in August to 4.4 percent in September, marking the highest unemployment rate since October 2021.

Americans are not seeing Trump’s golden age arrive in their pocketbooks, according to a slew of recent polls. Just 26 percent of Americans said they thought Trump was doing a good job of handling the cost of living in an Ipsos/Reuters poll published Tuesday, while his overall approval fell to 38 percent—the lowest since his return to office.