Three-Time Trump Voter Rages at President in Wild TV Interview

One Pennsylvania Trump voter is not happy with the president.

During a segment on NBC News’s Meet the Press Now on Tuesday, the network’s senior politics reporter, Jonathan Allen, interviewed supporters of President Donald Trump, 79, in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

Amanda Robbins, who said she voted for Trump three times, shared some choice words about the president.

Robbins called Trump a “worthless piece of s--t.” Meet the Press Now/NBC News

“If you could say something to President Trump and he was going to hear you right now, what would it be?” Allen asked Robbins.

“You are a worthless pile of s--t,” Robbins replied matter-of-factly.

“And you voted for him how many times?” Allen followed up.

“Three times. That was my bad,” she said. “Apparently, I’m an idiot!”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast on Robbins’ comments.

Republican Rep. Scott Perry won Pennsylvania's 10th congressional district in 2024, defeating Democratic challenger Janelle Stelson. SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Millersburg lies in the state’s 10th congressional district, a particularly swingy district that elected the ultraconservative Republican Rep. Scott Perry in 2024.

Perry seeks to defend his title in a rematch against former news anchor Janelle Stelson in the upcoming midterms. The 2024 race was exceedingly close, as Stelson lost to Perry by only 5,133 votes, according to City and State Pennsylvania.

Trump has said that "there will likely be more" Americans who die as the result of his war on Iran. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Allen also spoke with other Millersburg residents who approved of Trump’s action in Iran. Mike Purcell told the NBC News correspondent that the combat operations were a “great decision” and that he’s willing to “pay a little more” for gas.

Trump voter Jim Matter is a fan of the U.S. military action in Iran. Meet the Press Now/NBC News

“In the long run, it’s going to help us out, because if they get nuclear weapons, you know, we might not even be here in a couple of years,” said resident Jim Matter. “I think that [Trump’s] done a good job.”

Trump has faced considerable backlash at home since he initiated his surprise war on Iran on Feb. 28 alongside Israel.

On March 2, Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, forcing oil prices to skyrocket around the globe. The critical trade corridor’s daily shipping traffic has shrunk to just two ships, down from its usual average of 60, according to hormuzstraitmonitor.com.

Americans have felt the rippling effects of the war at home, especially at the pump. The average national price for a gallon of gas has jumped to $3.80, up nearly a dollar from $2.94 just a month ago.

In less than three weeks since the conflict began, 13 American service members have been killed, and more than 200 have been wounded or injured, according to U.S. Central Command.

Six military personnel were killed after a retaliatory Iranian drone strike hit a mobile operations center in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, while another six were killed after a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq on Thursday.

A majority of American voters believe the U.S. should not have pursued military action in the region, an NBC poll said, while a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that less than a third of Americans support the nation’s strike on Iran.