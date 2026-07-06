Three-Time Trump Voter Revolts Against New MAGA Dynasty

A three-time Trump voter is blasting the president’s endorsement of the 26-year-old son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, calling it “insulting” to voters.

Meg Ellefson, a 20-year resident of Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district, said it’s “insulting” that Trump would endorse an inexperienced candidate, such as Michael Alfonso, in the Republican primary.

“I think it’s insulting to people in the 7th that someone who lacks qualifications and any life experiences and any kind of demonstrable leadership skills or experience is even being touted as a candidate,” Ellefson, a podcaster and former drive-time host, told the Associated Press.

Meg Ellefson is critical of Michael Alfonso's campaign. X/Meg Ellefson

Ellefson voted for Trump three times, but now opposes him. “It’s super aggravating to me,” she added.

Duffy, who won the 7th in 2010 after 41 years of Democrats holding it, is Alfonso’s father-in-law, and the would-be Republican candidate is hoping some of his popularity rubs off.

Alfonso, who is married to Duffy’s eldest daughter, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, was just 25 when he first entered the race. He has dismissed criticism of his age and experience, arguing that both Thomas Jefferson and George Washington were 26 when first elected.

Many local Republican officials in the district have publicly questioned the young candidate’s credentials, the AP reported.

Iron County Republican Party Chair Tanner Hiller told Wisconsin Public Radio in May that Alfonso running was “morally wrong.”

“There’s a lot of people that have better credentials, that know this district, that will represent this district better than Michael Alfonso,” he said.

Before announcing his run for office in October 2025, Alfonso worked as a producer on the Dan Bongiorno podcast.

Donald Trump's endorsement of Michael Alfonso. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump called Alfonso a “MAGA Warrior” and “young ‘STAR’” when he endorsed him, ending a months-long campaign by Duffy for the president’s support.

“Michael Alfonso has been a WINNER all of his life, comes from a truly spectacular family, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The race will be a test of Duffy’s popularity in the district, and Trump’s influence over his base, which has largely followed his endorsements throughout this primary season, despite some concerns among Republicans that some of Trump’s picks won’t fare so well in general elections.

Ellefson doesn’t think Trump’s endorsement will get Alfonso over the line

“I personally would like to believe that voters in the 7th are intelligent enough and critical thinkers and won’t be swayed by a Trump endorsement,” she said.

“I’m going to give the voters credit for not being that foolish.”

The Daily Beast reached out to the Secretary of Transportation and the Alfonso campaign for comment.

When asked for comment, a White House spokesman referred back to Trump’s Truth Social post.

During the government shutdown last year, Duffy reportedly rankled senior White House officials and the president when he made an unsanctioned stop in Wisconsin to campaign for Alfonso.

Alfonso said the murder of Charlie Kirk inspired him to run for office, and described himself as “a young man with the energy of a young man, but I have the values of someone who’s in their 60s.”

In the open primary, he is facing a former Marine who was held hostage by Iran for 444 days, starting in 1979.

Kevin Hermening, 66, was chairman of the Marathon County Republican Party for 24 years. He also ran for Congress for the first time when he was 26, and lost.

“I was ill prepared to have actually done the job, and I’m not saying that because Mr. Alfonso’s in the race. It’s a fact,” he told AP.

The other candidates running in the August 11 primary are Jessi Ebben, who reportedly has the backing of powerful Republican megadonors, as well as Niina Baum and Don Raihala.